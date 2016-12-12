Monday, December 12, 2016
Global Darts: Interview with Mensur Suljovic
Mensur Suljovic, born 1972 in former Yugoslavia, started to play darts in Vienna. First he concentrated on soft-dart, won several World Championships and some European Championships and was one of the best soft-dart players of the world. Around 1999 he started to play steel-dart on the BDO/WDF circuit as well, qualified once for the BDO world Championship and took part in the Winmau World Masters.
When due to the founding of the PDC Europe more and more PDC events were played in Germany, Suljovic decided for steel-dart and qualified 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 for the PDC World Championship and reached once - in 2011 - the last 16. After two years he again qualified in 2015and 2016 and in 2016 again stood among the last 16. 2016 came his breakthrough and thanks to his achievements on the Pro Tour and the European tour he fast moved up the PDC rankings. In September he won his first PDC tournament, the International Darts Open, and reached the final of the European Tour as well. By now he is ranked seven in the PDC Order of Merit and so will enter the PDC World Championship 2017 for the first time as a seeded player.
