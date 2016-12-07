Let's Talk Darts
Wednesday, December 07, 2016
News: Huge Las Vegas Prize Money Announced!
A HUGE $160,700 in prize money will be on offer in the PDC World Series of Darts Festival in Las Vegas in July 2017, with four qualifying events giving a huge opportunity for north American players to take on the world's biggest names.
Posted by
Dart Talker
at
7:21 AM
